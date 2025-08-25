Tropical Storm Juliette forms in the Pacific as Fernand churns over open waters in the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Juliette formed Monday in the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles from Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as Tropical Storm Fernand churned in the Atlantic Ocean.
No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for either storm, the U.S.-based Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.
Juliette posed no immediate threat to land, forecasters said. The storm was about 440 miles (708 kilometers) south-southwest of the Baja California peninsula. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph).
In the Atlantic basin, Fernand formed Saturday but was also far from land and forecast to remain over open ocean waters. It was well east of Bermuda and expected to curl more to the northeast as it moves away from Bermuda.