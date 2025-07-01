Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Hurricane Flossie is now a Category 2 off the Pacific coast of Mexico

Hurricane Flossie has strengthened to a Category 2 storm off Mexico's Pacific coast

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 01 July 2025 16:07 BST
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather (NOAA)

Hurricane Flossie strengthened to a Category 2 cyclone Tuesday morning off the Pacific coast of Mexico, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said Flossie had maximum sustained winds at 100 mph (155 kph) and that rain was falling over parts of coastal Mexico. The hurricane was centered 150 miles (245 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.

Flossie was moving to the northwest at 10 mph (17 kph) and was expected to continue that motion over the next few days. The system should move away from southwestern Mexico by Tuesday night, forecasters said.

The hurricane was forecast to continue strengthening and could be a major hurricane as soon as Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. A major hurricane is classified as Category 3 or higher, with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph (180 kph).

