Hurricane Kiko and Tropical Storm Lorena gain strength over the eastern Pacific Ocean

Two tropical cyclones in the eastern Pacific Ocean gained strength Tuesday as they churned at sea, with one expected to bring heavy rain to Baja California, forecasters said.

Tropical Storm Lorena was expected to be a hurricane off the western coast of Mexico, said the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Lorena was centered Tuesday about 155 miles (250 kilometers) south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) and was moving northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), forecasters said.

Interests in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula were urged to monitor the progress of the storm. A tropical storm watch was issued for Cabo San Lucas northward to Cabo San Lázaro.

The forecast called for strong wind and rainfall totals up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) across parts of Baja California Sur and southwestern Sonora state through Friday. The weather service warned rain totals could fluctuate depending on the track of the storm, and flash flooding was possible.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Kiko intensified with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (169 kph) as it traveled west over open waters about 1,740 miles (2,800 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii, the hurricane center said.

Kiko was a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which ranges from 1 to 5. Cyclones that are Category 3 or higher are considered “major” hurricanes.

No watches or warnings were associated with Kiko, and there were no hazards affecting land, forecasters said. Steady strengthening was expected during the next couple of days, and Kiko could be a major hurricane by Wednesday.