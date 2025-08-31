Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Tropical Storm Kiko forms in eastern Pacific Ocean; no immediate threat to land

A new tropical storm has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean

Via AP news wire
Sunday 31 August 2025 19:23 BST
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather (NOAA)

A new tropical storm has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean, more than a thousand miles (kilometers) off the coast of Mexico. There was no immediate threat to land.

Tropical Storm Kiko developed early Sunday and is expected to become a hurricane later this week, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. The hurricane center did not issue any coastal watches or warnings.

“Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and the system is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday,” the hurricane center said.

The storm's center was located about 1,045 miles (1,680 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph). It is moving west at a speed of 9 mph (15 kph).

Tropical storms have wind speeds of between 39 mph (about 63 kph) and 73 mph (about 117 kph). It becomes a hurricane when the wind speed reaches 74 mph (about 119 kph).

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in