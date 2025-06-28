Search and annoy: Harrington, NBC's Maltbie caught in tiff over lost ball at US Senior Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A video of Padraig Harrington arguing with NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie for not helping him look for a lost ball during his opening round is generating buzz at the U.S. Senior Open.

“Never on a golf course stand and look at somebody looking for a golf ball,” Harrington is seen telling Maltbie on video captured by a local TV reporter outside the scoring area. “You’ve played golf all your life. You understand.”

The argument stemmed from Thursday's round, when Harrington teed off into a thicket of trees on the 15th hole. After about a dozen people unsuccessfully searched for the allowed three minutes, Harrington went back to the tee box for his third shot. He ended up saving bogey, and went into the weekend tied for the lead.

Maltbie, the longtime on-course reporter who played on the PGA Tour in the 1970s and '80s, was in the area. He told Golf.com on Saturday he was being asked to report on the scenario and couldn't step away from his job to help in the search.

A day after the episode, Harrington and Maltbie aired out their differences near the scoring area.

Maltbie can be heard telling Harrington, “So I should have disobeyed my producer?”

In the interview with Golf.com, he said: “I was very close to saying, ’All these years, all these checks I’ve gotten from NBC, your name isn’t on any of them."

