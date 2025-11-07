Afghan official says 4 civilians killed in border clash with Pakistan during peace talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four Afghan civilians were killed and five others wounded in an overnight clash between Pakistani and Afghan forces along their shared border, an Afghan official said Friday, in a sign of rising tension between the two as they hold peace talks in Istanbul.

However, a tense calm largely prevailed along the Chaman border in southwest Pakistan, where the two sides briefly exchanged fire Thursday night, with both sides blaming the other for the breach of last month's ceasefire brokered by Qatar.

In Afghanistan, Ali Mohammad Haqmal, head of the Information and Culture Department in Spin Boldak, blamed Pakistan in a statement for initiating the shooting but said Afghan forces did not respond due to the peace talks in Istanbul.

In Islamabad, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi on Friday dismissed the Afghan claim, saying Afghanistan initiated the shooting.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information said late Thursday on X that “the shooting was initiated from the Afghan side, but the situation was brought under control.” The ministry said a ceasefire brokered by Qatar on Oct. 19 remained intact.

Andrabi said Pakistan’s national security adviser Lt. Gen. Asim Malik is leading the Pakistani delegation in the talks with Afghanistan. The Afghan side is being led by Abdul Haq Wasiq, director of general intelligence, according to Mujahid.

He said that Pakistan had handed over its demands to mediators “with a singular aim to put an end to cross border terrorism,” and that "mediators are discussing Pakistan’s demands with the Afghan Taliban delegation, point by point.”

For years, Pakistan has accused Afghanistan’s Taliban government of harboring Pakistani militants who carry out cross-border attacks, a charge Kabul denies.

Tensions have remained high since last month, when deadly border clashes erupted, killing dozens — including soldiers, civilians and suspected militants — and wounding hundreds on both sides. The fighting began after explosions in Kabul on Oct. 9 that the Taliban government blamed on Pakistan and vowed to avenge.

The violence, the worst between the neighbors in recent years, subsided after Qatar brokered a ceasefire.

Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in militant attacks in recent months, most claimed by the Pakistani Taliban — known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP — a group designated as a terrorist organization by the United Nations and the United States.

Though separate, the TTP is closely allied with the Afghan Taliban. Many of its leaders and fighters are believed to have taken refuge in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, further straining ties between the two countries.

___

Ahmed reported from Islamabad. Associated Press writer Abdul Qahar Afghan contributed to this story from Kabul, Afghanistan.