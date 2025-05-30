Pakistan announces it will send an ambassador to Afghanistan to upgrade diplomatic ties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan announced Friday that it is upgrading its diplomatic representation in neighboring Afghanistan from chargé d’affaires to ambassador, a move aimed at improving bilateral relations between the two neighbors.

The announcement by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar comes a week after he met with his Afghan counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi, alongside China’s top diplomat during a trilateral meeting in Beijing.

Hours later, Kabul welcomed the Pakistani decision, saying it will also reciprocate by upgrading ties with Pakistan to ambassador's level.

In a statement, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, a Taliban Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson, said the elevation of the level of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan paves the way for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in many areas.

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban government have embassies in each other’s capitals but were being led by chargés d’affaires. Like the international community, Pakistan has not recognized the Afghan Taliban government.

A chargés d’affaires serves as an embassy’s chief of mission in the absence of the ambassador.

In a statement, Dar during the day said relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have taken a positive turn since his visit to Kabul in April. “To maintain this momentum, I am pleased to announce the decision of the Government of Pakistan to upgrade the level of its chargé d’affaires in Kabul to the level of ambassador,” he said.

Dar expressed hope that the decision would strengthen economic cooperation, boost bilateral trade and enhance joint efforts to combat terrorism.

Tensions between the two countries have long been strained over Pakistan’s accusations that Kabul provides safe haven to Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP and are allies of the Afghan Taliban.

TTP is a separate group and has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.