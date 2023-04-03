Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Month in Pictures: Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan

The Associated Press
Monday 03 April 2023 12:21

AP Month in Pictures: Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan

Show all 13

MARCH 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan in March 2023.

This selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of continued violence in the occupied West Bank, political upheaval in Israel and Pakistan and social protests in Lebanon.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, Deputy News Director for Photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Recommended

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

From protests in Kenya, France, India and Israel, to the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Africa, to the China Fashion Week in Beijing, to Ukrainian soldiers meeting their beloved ones at the station close to the frontline in Kramatorsk, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Spain.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in