A faulty undersea internet cable caused recent internet disruptions in Pakistan, official says

Pakistan's top telecommunications official says a faulty undersea internet cable caused slower internet connections for millions of Pakistanis in recent weeks

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 21 August 2024 14:25
A faulty undersea internet cable caused slower internet connections for millions of Pakistanis in recent weeks, but the problem will be resolved by later this month, the country's top telecommunications official said Wednesday.

Nearly half of the country's population has faced problems in using and accessing social media platforms, including the popular WhatsApp. Pakistan has 110 million internet users, and up to 40% slower internet speeds have affected nearly half the country’s 241 million population.

Comments from Hafeezur Rehman, the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, marked the first time the government has broken its silence over the problem. The slowdown has affected millions of internet users, disrupting businesses and drawing nationwide complaints.

Earlier, Pakistan denied allegations that the installation of a national firewall was behind the slowdown.

Rehman told a meeting of lawmakers in Islamabad that internet service slowed down after a problem developed in the deep-sea internet cable. He said technical problems would be resolved by by Aug. 27.

