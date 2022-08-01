Monsoon rains, floods kill 140 more in Pakistan in a week
Pakistani officials say flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed 140 more people in the country's flood-affected areas in the past week
Flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed 140 more people in Pakistan's flood-affected areas over the past week, officials said Monday.
The fatalities raised the overall death toll from rain-related incidents since June to 478 in Pakistan.
Rescue workers backed by the military have evacuated thousands of marooned people, including women and children, from the southwestern Baluchistan province, in the northwest and elsewhere since last week, when the government deployed helicopters to expand ongoing relief and rescue operations.
Deluges have completely destroyed or damaged nearly 37,000 homes in the flood-hit areas since June 14, according to a report released by the National Disaster and Management Authority.
Authorities are delivering food and other necessary items to flood victims across the country.
On Monday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited flood-affected areas in Baluchistan, and promised in a televised speech financial support to those who have lost their homes in the floods. More rains are expected this week in Pakistan, where the monsoon season runs from July through September.
