AP PHOTOS: Indian soldiers drill for counterinsurgency amid rise in rebel attacks in Kashmir

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

In the remote Himalayas, tens of thousands of Indian soldiers maintain a tight vigil along the highly militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir region between India and Pakistan. The terrain is tough and the weather is harsh as the soldiers go through counterinsurgency drills and tactical exercises following months of deadly rebel attacks in the disputed region.

Authorities say violence in the region has reduced significantly since 2019, when the Indian government stripped Kashmir of semiautonomy and brought it under direct federal control.

But in recent months, there has been a sharp rise in militant attacks on government forces, particularly in parts of Hindu-dominated southern Jammu area that experienced relative peace during the three decades of armed rebellion against New Delhi’s rule. The string of attacks killed 14 soldiers last month, according to officials, stoking fears of militancy returning to the area.

The civilian death toll in Jammu has already reached 12 in the first six months this year, equaling the toll for entire previous year.

In response, India’s military has intensified its patrols and counterinsurgency operations. It's deployed additional troops, including hundreds from the special forces, and set up new posts and camps. It's also brought in drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs to combat militants in the rugged terrain.

Militants in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989.

India insists the miltants are terrorists sponsored by Pakistan. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Both India and its archrival Pakistan claim Kashmir in its entirety, which has been divided between them since the two fought a war over the territory shortly after gaining independence from British colonization in August 1947.

On Wednesday, Pakistan celebrated its 77th independence day, while India is marking its on Thursday.