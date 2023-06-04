Jump to content

AP Month in Pictures: Middle East

The Associated Press
Sunday 04 June 2023 13:32

AP Month in Pictures: Middle East

MAY 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan in May 2023.

This selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of continued violence in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, political upheaval in Israel and Pakistan, and social protests in Lebanon.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, deputy news director for photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

