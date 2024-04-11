Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A bus carrying pilgrims crashes in southwest Pakistan, killing 17 people and injuring 16

A Pakistani official says a bus crash has killed 17 people and injured 16 others in the country's southwest

Via AP news wire
Thursday 11 April 2024 08:26

A bus carrying pilgrims crashes in southwest Pakistan, killing 17 people and injuring 16

Show all 2

A bus carrying pilgrims crashed into a deep ditch in southwest Pakistan, killing 17 people and injuring 16 others, officials said Thursday.

They were travelling to a revered religious site in Baluchistan late Wednesday, the first day of Eid Al-Fitr celebrations and a public holiday in Pakistan, said a spokesperson for the provincial government, Shahid Rind.

The driver lost control of the bus in Las Bela district, just 25 kilometers from the shrine the pilgrims were heading to.

Those in a serious condition, some 15 people, were shifted to a hospital in neighboring Sindh province. There were 33 people on the bus, including the driver.

Baluchistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed his regret over the crash.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in