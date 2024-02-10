Jump to content

Watch: Pakistan political parties protest outside Election Commission office amid ‘serious’ concerns over result

Lucy Leeson
Saturday 10 February 2024 10:45
Watch live as Pakistan political parties protest outside the Election Commission office amid ‘serious’ concerns over the result.

Pakistan’s religious political parties TLP (Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan) and Jamaat-e-Islami will protest outside the Election Commission office over delayed results on Saturday (10 February).

The US and the UK expressed serious concerns about the fairness of the Pakistan parliamentary elections as former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan both claimed victory with no clear results in sight.

Jailed former prime minister Mr Khan claimed victory in an audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence hours after rival Nawaz Sharif did so.

The US Department of State, the UK, and the European Union separately expressed concerns about Pakistan’s electoral process.

UK foreign minister David Cameron raised concerns about the “fairness and lack of inclusivity” of the elections. The US State Department called for an investigation into “claims of election interference or fraud in Pakistan”.

Several US parliamentarians also echoed statements by the Department of State urging for a probe into the electoral process.

