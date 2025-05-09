Pakistan moves its T20 cricket tournament to Dubai because of concerns over India conflict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Pakistan Cricket Board has shifted the remaining eight matches of its Pakistan Super League Twenty20 competition to the United Arab Emirates following rising military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The PCB confirmed the relocation to Dubai in a statement released early Friday, citing growing concerns among overseas players and the need to prioritize their safety. Once logistical arrangements are completed, the final schedule, including revised dates and venues, will be announced.

Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore were due to host the remaining games.

“The PCB has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also interior minister in the Pakistan government, said in a statement.

On Thursday, an Indian drone fell inside the complex of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium hours before the start of PSL game in which several foreign cricketers from New Zealand, Australia, West Indies, South Africa and England were due to compete.

“The PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches (of PSL) to UAE so that the domestic as well as foreign cricketers, who are our precious guests, can be saved," Naqvi said.

The PSL, in its 10th edition, started in the United Arab Emirates in 2016. UAE hosted the first two editions of the PSL, except for the final in 2017, and also some of the games in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

