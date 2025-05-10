Pakistan and India say they'd consider de-escalation if the other reciprocates

Pakistan and India have hinted at de-escalating their current conflict after firing missiles at each.
Tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals have soared since an attack at a popular tourist site in India-controlled Kashmir left 26 civilians dead, mostly Hindu Indian tourists, on April 22. New Delhi has blamed Pakistan for backing the assault, an accusation Islamabad rejects.
