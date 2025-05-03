Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pakistan test fires ballistic missile as tensions with India spike after Kashmir gun massacre

Pakistan has test-fired a ballistic missile as tensions with India spiked over last week’s deadly attack on tourists in the disputed Kashmir region

Via AP news wire
Saturday 03 May 2025 09:25 BST
India Pakistan Kashmir Timeline
India Pakistan Kashmir Timeline (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Pakistan has test-fired Saturday a ballistic missile as tensions with India spike following Kashmir gun massacre.

The surface-to-surface missile has a range of 450 kilometres, the Pakistani military said.

The launch of the Abdali Weapon System was aimed at ensuring the “operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters,” including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features, according to a statement from the military.

