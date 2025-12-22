Saudi Arabia awards Pakistan's powerful army chief highest national honor after defense pact

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saudi Arabia has awarded its highest national honor to Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, during his visit to Riyadh, Pakistan’s military said Monday, underscoring deepening ties between the two countries, including cooperation on counterterrorism.

Munir received the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Excellent Class on Sunday, months after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a defense pact with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighting the longstanding strategic relationship between the two countries.

In September, Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said his nation’s nuclear program “will be made available” to Saudi Arabia if needed under the countries’ new defense pact.

Munir’s visit to Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries is his first since his promotion to Pakistan’s newly created post of chief of defense forces, aimed at improving coordination among the army, navy, and air force.

Saudi Arabia has maintained close economic, religious, and security ties with Pakistan for decades.

Munir rose to prominence earlier this year after Pakistan said it repelled India in a four-day border conflict. The nuclear-armed rivals exchanged tit-for-tat strikes in May following an Indian operation targeting militants inside Pakistan, which New Delhi accused of involvement in the killing of 26 tourists in India-controlled Kashmir.

The confrontation eased after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.

In a statement, Pakistan’s military said the conferring of the award upon Munir “underscores the depth of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and the shared determination of both nations to strengthen further strategic cooperation in pursuit of regional and global peace.”

It said the honor recognizes Munir’s military service, leadership and efforts in advancing defense cooperation, strategic coordination and institutional links between the two nations.

During meetings with Saudi officials on Sunday, the two sides discussed regional security, defense and military cooperation, strategic collaboration and evolving geopolitical challenges, the military said. Both countries reaffirmed their “deep-rooted, historic and brotherly relations.”

Saudi leaders praised Munir’s professionalism and strategic outlook, the statement said. Munir expressed gratitude for the honor, calling it a reflection of the enduring ties between the two nations, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the kingdom’s security, stability and prosperity.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have maintained defense ties for decades, partly based on Islamabad’s stated willingness to help protect the Islamic holy sites of Mecca and Medina. The Kingdom has also financially helped Pakistan to overcome default on the payments of foreign debts.