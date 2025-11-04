Nearly 2,100 Indian Sikhs arrive in Pakistan for annual religious festivities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived Tuesday in eastern Pakistan to join an annual commemoration of the birth of their religion’s founder, officials said, marking the first people-to-people contact between the two countries since a brief war in May.

The Wagah border crossing, closed for months because of tensions surrounding the border conflict, was reopened by Pakistani authorities to facilitate the pilgrimage, government official Nasir Mushtaq said.

The pilgrims arrived in Lahore before traveling to Nankana Sahib, a city in the Punjab province where the shrine of Guru Nanak is located, he said.

“Granting visas to Sikh pilgrims and reopening the border demonstrates Pakistan’s respect for religious minorities and commitment to fostering cultural ties, despite ongoing political disputes,” Mushtaq said.

Sikhs are a tiny minority in Muslim-majority Pakistan.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations, and tensions between them escalated in April after New Delhi accused Pakistan of supporting militants who launched an attack that killed 26 tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan denied the claim and called for an international investigation.

In the months that followed, diplomatic ties were downgraded, border crossings were closed and the two sides traded cross-border military strikes.

The fighting between the South Asian nuclear-armed rivals stopped after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had brokered a ceasefire to prevent a wider conflict. However, the two countries have yet to fully restore diplomatic ties, trade or the movement of people.