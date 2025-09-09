Over 120,000 evacuated from central Pakistan as floods leave survivors in scorching heat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rescuers backed by the military evacuated nearly 100,000 people overnight from a central Pakistani city, some of whom described enduring scorching heat in tents and open areas after floodwaters submerged their homes and swept away farmland.

In the past 24 hours, more than 122,000 people have been moved from Jalalpur Pirwala, a city in eastern Punjab province, said Irfan Ali Kathia, director general of the Punjab Disaster Management Authority. Many sought shelter with relatives while others were staying in relief camps, he said.

In flooded districts, most said they received little or delayed aid. The government insists it was carrying out rescue and relief operations simultaneously and that truckloads of supplies are sent daily.

Flooding triggered by weeks of torrential monsoon rains, cloudbursts and water releases from dams in neighboring India has displaced 2.2 million people across Punjab since last month, Kathia told reporters.

At least 61 people have died in flood-related incidents since last month. Kathia said Multan, another key city in Punjab, was still at risk of flooding as levels in the rivers continued to rise. Preparations were underway to carry out controlled breaches of embankments to divert water toward rural areas to protect cities, he said.

“We were able to save many lives through timely evacuations, though some people refused to leave until the water reached their villages,” he said. He added that thermal imaging drones were used to locate survivors.

Zarini Bibi, 45, fled her flooded village near Jalalpur Pirwala by boat with her children.

“I saw doomsday in the shape of this flood,” she said. “My home, which was my dream and my heaven, is now under water. I barely escaped with my children, and everything we owned has been destroyed.”

She said she was left with only the clothes on her back, and was now living in a camp under sweltering heat and with little donated food. “It feels like we have become beggars,” she said.

Another displaced resident, Tariq Ullah, said his relatives refused to host him, and he and his family were now living in a roadside tent.

“Thank God our lives were saved. A house can be rebuilt, but life is given only once,” he said, adding that a local political party, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, was helping provide aid to families like his.

Floodwaters have submerged more than 3,900 villages in 26 districts since Aug. 23, Kathia said.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, India on Tuesday again shared river data, noting that one Indian river remained at the danger mark, raising the risk of further cross-border flooding in Pakistani areas along the border.

Nationwide, monsoon flooding since late June has killed more than 900 people, according to the disaster authority. Currently nearly 80,000 people are living in relief camps across Punjab, and evacuations also took place in southern Sindh province, where more than 100,000 people were relocated last week.

Sindh was among the worst-hit regions in the catastrophic 2022 floods, which killed 1,739 people across Pakistan.

___

Associated Press writer Babar Dogar in Lahore, Pakistan, contributed to this report.