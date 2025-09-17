Pakistan's handshake dispute with India delays start of its Asia Cup cricket game against UAE
The start of Pakistan’s Asia Cup cricket game against United Arab Emirates has been delayed in the fallout of a handshake dispute with archrival India
The start of Pakistan’s Asia Cup cricket game against United Arab Emirates on Wednesday has been delayed in the fallout of a handshake dispute with archrival India.
“Consultations are going on and the match between UAE and Pakistan has been delayed by one hour,” Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman Amir Mir told reporters in Lahore.
The match in Dubai appears to be going ahead at this stage, starting at 7:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT).
“We have asked the Pakistan team to depart for the Dubai Cricket Stadium,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi earlier wrote on X.
The PCB had demanded that cricket governing body ICC remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the remainder of the eight-nation Asia Cup. The Zimbabwean was match referee at Sunday's game where India's players refused to shake hands with Pakistan's players, both at the toss and at the end of the game. India won by seven wickets.
Pycroft was scheduled to be the match referee again Wednesday but it was not immediately clear if he will be in charge.
