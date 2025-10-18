Afghan and Pakistani delegations head to Doha for crisis talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Afghan and Pakistani delegations are heading to the Qatari capital Doha to defuse the deadliest crisis between them in several years, after more than a week of fighting killed dozens of people and injured hundreds on both sides.

The Taliban government said Saturday that the Afghan delegation included the defense minister and the head of the national intelligence agency. A Pakistani delegation was going on Saturday, the national broadcaster PTV said a day earlier. It did not give further details.

Each country says it is responding to aggression from the other. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harboring militants who carry out attacks in border areas, a charge rejected by the country’s Taliban government.

A 48-hour ceasefire intended to pause hostilities expired Friday evening. Hours later, Pakistan struck across the border.

Pakistani security officials confirmed to The Associated Press that there were strikes on districts in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province — Urgun and Barmal.

The targets were hideouts of the militant Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media. They did not mention casualties.

One official said the operation was a direct response to the suicide bombing of a security forces compound in Mir Ali, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province a day earlier.

Afghan officials said the aerial assaults killed at least 10 people, including women and children. The attacks prompted the national cricket board to boycott an upcoming series in Pakistan.

Associated Press writers Abdul Qahar Afghan in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, and Sajjad Tarakzai in Islamabad contributed to this report.