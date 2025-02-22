Family confirms body handed over by militants overnight was Israeli mother Shiri Bibas
A body released by Palestinian militants overnight was confirmed to be Shiri Bibas, the Israeli mother whose two young sons also died in captivity
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A body released by Palestinian militants overnight was confirmed to be Shiri Bibas, the Israeli mother whose two young sons also died in captivity, her family said.
Hamas had said Bibas’ remains were returned to Israel with those of her sons and another hostage Thursday. Testing confirmed the identities of the three others but found the remains said to be Shiri Bibas were instead an unidentified Palestinian woman.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of a “cruel and malicious violation” of the ceasefire and vowed revenge.
With tensions rising, Palestinian militants late Friday said they turned over the correct set of remains to the Red Cross, which sent them to Israel for testing. The identification was confirmed early Saturday.
Despite the anger, Israel and Hamas were moving ahead with another exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners Saturday as part of the ceasefire.