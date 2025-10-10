Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Returning to ruins: photos of Palestinian families going home

Abdel Kareem Hana,Yousef Al Zanoun,Jehad Alshrafi,Emilio Morenatti
Friday 10 October 2025 19:58 BST

Palestinian families who have been displaced by Israel's two-year war on Hamas have started returning to their destroyed homes in Gaza after the Israeli military announced a ceasefire with Hamas.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

