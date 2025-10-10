Returning to ruins: photos of Palestinian families going home

NewsReturning to ruins: photos of Palestinian families going homeAbdel Kareem Hana,Yousef Al Zanoun,Jehad Alshrafi,Emilio MorenattiFriday 10 October 2025 19:58 BSTReturning to ruins: photos of Palestinian families going homeShow all 16 Palestinian families who have been displaced by Israel's two-year war on Hamas have started returning to their destroyed homes in Gaza after the Israeli military announced a ceasefire with Hamas.This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.More aboutPalestinianHamasGaza StripIsraelGaza