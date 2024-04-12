Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
Friday 12 April 2024 05:51

AP Week in Pictures: Global

April 5 - 11, 2024

Stunned Palestinians found their home city unrecognizable as they filtered in to salvage what they could from the vast destruction left by Israeli troops who withdrew from southern Gaza’s Khan Younis a day earlier after months of fighting and bombardment.

Rwanda marked the 30th anniversary of the East African nation’s most horrific period in history — the 1994 genocide against its minority Tutsi. An estimated 800,000 Tutsi were killed by extremist Hutu in massacres that lasted over 100 days.

Muslims around the world celebrated the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

A chilly, midday darkness fell across North America as a total solar eclipse raced across the continent, thrilling those lucky enough to behold the spectacle through clear skies.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

