Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Photos of Palestinians fleeing as Israeli offensive looms over Gaza City

Abdel Kareem,Jehad Alshrafi
Wednesday 10 September 2025 19:55 BST

Many Palestinians have been forced to relocate to the southern Gaza Strip after the Israeli military called for a full evacuation of Gaza City before it launches what it says is a major offensive against Hamas.

Some 1 million people live in the largest Palestinian city, already devastated from earlier raids and experiencing famine.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in