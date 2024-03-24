Watch live: Pope Francis attends Vatican’s Palm Sunday service

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pope Francis is attending a Palm Sunday service today in St Peter’s Square, at the Vatican.

It comes a year after he led the service in front of thousands of worshippers, the day after he’d left hospital where he was being treated for bronchitis.

Palm Sunday, also known as the Sunday before Easter, marks the story of Jesus being led into Jerusalem, and the last week of Lent.

Similarly to the Bible, worshippers will carry palm leaves to mark the occasion, and St Peter’s Square will be transformed into a public spectacle for Christians.

It’s one of the longest services on the calendar, lasting up to two and a half hours, and last year’s drew 30,000 people to the area.

In the coming week, the Pope will celebrate Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday.