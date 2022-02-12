Palmeiras fan shot dead in Brazil after Club World Cup final

A fan of Brazilian soccer power Palmeiras was shot dead outside the club's stadium Saturday amid street violence after the team's 2-1 loss to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi

Sao Paulo police Investigator Cesar Saad told journalists a suspect had been arrested in the shooting. He added that 15 other fans were injured in clashes with police or in fights among themselves.

Many Palmeiras fans traditionally watch the team's away matches in the surroundings of the club's stadium.

Chelsea beat Palmeiras with a penalty goal in extra time to win the Club World Cup title for the first time. Kai Havertz who scored Chelsea’s winning goal in last season’s Champions League final, made the penalty goal with three minutes left.