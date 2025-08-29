Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Photos show the ruins of Palmyra, the ancient splendor in Syria that endures through war and time

Ghaith Alsayed
Friday 29 August 2025 10:38 BST

The stately remnants of 2,000-year-old columns and temples rise from the sand in the ancient city of Palmyra, known to locals as the “Bride of the Desert.”

Once the capital of a Roman client state under Queen Zenobia, Palmyra stood as a key hub on the Silk Road linking Rome and Asia.

The UNESCO World Heritage site, ravaged during Syria’s civil war and heavily damaged by Islamic State group militants, still endures.

At night, the ruins stand silhouetted beneath a sky filled with countless stars, just as they did when the city first flourished.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in