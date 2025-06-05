Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Panama protests have lasted 45 days and counting

Matas Delacroix
Thursday 05 June 2025 23:33 BST

Protests have persisted in parts of Panama for a month and a half. They’ve covered a range of issues including the changes to social security and opposition to a security agreement giving U.S. soldiers and contractors access to some facilities in Panama.

Authorities and protesters were injured Thursday in eastern Panama when border police tried to open a highway blocked in an Indigenous community.

President José Raúl Mulino has said he will not reverse the social security changes, nor will he allow protesters to obstruct roads.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

