AP PHOTOS: Protests in Panama enter third week, challenging President Mulino

Matias Delacroix
Friday 16 May 2025 21:20 BST

Protests in Panama have entered their third week, challenging several recent actions by President José Raúl Mulino.

Demonstrators are opposing a recently enacted law that overhauled the country’s pension system, a security memorandum of understanding signed with the United States that critics say undermines Panama’s sovereignty over the canal, and plans to build a new reservoir on the Indio River to supply water for the Panama Canal’s locks.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

