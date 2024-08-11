Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: AP photographers pick their favorite Paris Olympics images

Via AP news wire
Sunday 11 August 2024 14:09

AP PHOTOS: AP photographers pick their favorite Paris Olympics images

Show all 54

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Associated Press photographers have shot hundreds of thousands of amazing photos during the Paris Olympics. The Games featured a little something for everyone, and AP was there to capture it all with photos of iconic landmarks, remarkable athletic feats, emotional highs and lows, frenzied fans and much more.

The photographers assigned to the Games combed through hordes of photos they shot and were asked to select their favorite. Here’s a look at those magical moments.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in