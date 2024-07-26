Jump to content

AP PHOTOS: Paris glitters in the rain for ambitious Olympic opening ceremony

Via AP news wire
Friday 26 July 2024 23:44

AP PHOTOS: Paris glitters in the rain for ambitious Olympic opening ceremony

Paris has kicked off its first Summer Olympics in a century with a rain-soaked, rule-breaking opening ceremony.

Widespread travel disruptions triggered by what French officials said were coordinated arson attacks on high-speed rail lines and rains in Paris had dampened the mood ahead of the ceremony’s start on Friday evening.

But as global audiences tuned in, the show’s spectacular launch immediately lifted spirits. Crowds crammed along the River Seine and watching from balconies “oohed” and “aahed” as Olympic teams began parading in boats along the waterway.

In a most grand finale, a hot-air balloon brought an Olympic ring of fire into a rainy sky and singer Celine Dion belted from the Eiffel Tower as Paris kicked off its first Summer Olympics in a century.

