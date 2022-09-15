Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Major wildfire in southwestern France non longer spreading

A major wildfire that ravaged forests in southwestern France has stopped spreading, according to local authorities

Via AP news wire
Thursday 15 September 2022 09:03

Major wildfire in southwestern France non longer spreading

Show all 10

A major wildfire that ravaged forests in southwestern France stopped spreading Thursday, according to local authorities.

The prefecture of the Gironde region said the wildfire has burned more than 37 square kilometers (14 square miles) since Monday, leading to the evacuation of 1,840 people.

Over 1,000 firefighters, six Canadair aircrafts, three Dash planes and two helicopters have been fighting the flames.

A series of heat waves has compounded a critical drought that has hit much of Europe this summer, creating prime wildfire conditions.

More than 646 square kilometers (249 square miles) of forest has burned so far this year in France, more than any other year in the past decade, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

Recommended

The touristic Gironde region was hit in July and August by giant wildfires that forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents and vacationers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in