AP PHOTOS: Another day of memorable moments at the Paris Olympics. Here's a look at Day 3

Via AP news wire
Monday 29 July 2024 20:13

All over the Paris Olympics, it was a stream of memorable moments. On water, and on land. On all kinds of fields.

Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in perhaps the final meeting of the longtime tennis rivals, and Japan surged past China to win gold in the men’s gymnastics competition. Summer McIntosh claimed her first gold medal with a dominating victory in the 400-meter individual medley on Monday night.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Follow AP visual journalism: AP Images Blog, Instagram, Twitter

