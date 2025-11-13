Paris remembers the victims of the 2015 attacks, in photos

Paris is marking the 10th anniversary of terrorist attacks that killed 132 people and injured hundreds. The attacks on November 13, 2015, included gunfire at cafés, explosions at a stadium, and a massacre at the Bataclan concert hall. Commemorations include tributes led by President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo at each attack site.
