Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Flights cancelled and delayed at Paris-Orly airport after traffic control systems break down

France’s civil aviation authority said some flights were still being cancelled and others delayed at Paris-Orly airport, one day after air traffic control systems suffered a breakdown that caused substantial disruption

Via AP news wire
Monday 19 May 2025 08:59 BST
France Paris Airport Breakdown
France Paris Airport Breakdown (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

France’s civil aviation authority said some flights were still being cancelled and others delayed on Monday at Paris-Orly airport, one day after air traffic control systems suffered a breakdown that caused substantial disruption.

“The situation is improving,” the authority, known as DGAC said, in a statement. Airlines have been asked to reduce flights by 15% on Monday — down from a 40% reduction on Sunday.

“Despite these preventive measures, delays are expected,” the statement said.

The DGAC didn’t provide details on the cause of the breakdown.

Paris-Orly airport serves domestic and international flights, including to most European countries and the United States.

Flights to Italy, Spain, Portugal and southern France have notably been cancelled on Monday.

More than 33 million passengers traveled through Paris-Orly airport last year, about half the number at Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle, according to figures released by the operator Aeroport de Paris.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in