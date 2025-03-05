7 stand trial over cyber death threats against Paris Olympics artistic director

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The trial of seven people charged in connection with alleged cyberbullying targeting the artistic director of last summer’s Paris Olympics’ opening and closing ceremonies has started in a Paris court.

Thomas Jolly filed a complaint for death threats after receiving homophobic and antisemitic abuse on social networks. The online attacks erupted after Jolly’s acclaimed but controversial opening spectacle on the Seine in July — a queer-inclusive, high-energy fusion of tradition and modernity.

Local media reported that Jolly did not attend Wednesday’s hearing, with two of the people charged also not attending because they were either sick or could not make themselves available.

The abuse last summer quickly escalated, including attacks based on Jolly's sexual orientation and wrongly assumed Israeli roots, and reportedly aimed to silence the artistic intent of the show. Jolly responded by filing a formal complaint with the Paris prosecutor’s office on July 31, prompting an investigation that led to arrests in the south of France in October 2024.

The seven people charged, ranging in age from 22 to 79, face counts of death threats, aggravated insults, and cyberbullying — serious allegations carrying the weight of potential prison time and heavy fines.

A verdict in the Jolly’s case is expected at a later date.

The arrests were seen as a first step in France’s fight against cyberbullying, which authorities noted has become increasingly sophisticated. In Jolly’s case, prosecutors pointed to the disturbing “pack behavior” of attackers acting independently to escalate the harassment, a pattern seen in other online hate campaigns.

Jolly’s complaint came after the opening ceremony prompted a storm of outrage in the wake of a contentious scene featuring drag queens and other performers. Although Jolly has repeatedly said that he wasn’t inspired by “The Last Supper,” vocal criticism of the show from some quarters interpreted it as a mockery of Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting depicting Jesus Christ and his apostles.

French President Emmanuel Macron extended full support to Jolly and all performing artists who were part of the Olympics opening show. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also expressed “unwavering support” of Jolly in the face of the threats and harassment.

