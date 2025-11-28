Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paris prosecutor says arrested man is thought to be 4th member of Louvre heist gang

French police have arrested a man believed to be the fourth member of the team that stole France’s crown jewels from the Louvre Museum

Via AP news wire
Friday 28 November 2025 15:14 GMT
France-Louvre Robbery
A man arrested by French police earlier this week is thought to be fourth member of the team that stole France’s crown jewels in a brazen heist from the Louvre Museum, the Paris prosecutor said Friday, meaning that the entire gang is now believed to be in custody.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau, whose office is heading the investigation, said the 39-year-old man has a criminal record, with six previous convictions. He has now been handed preliminary charges of robbery as part of an organized gang, punishable by 15 years imprisonment, and criminal conspiracy, which can carry a 10-year sentence if he is convicted for his suspected role in the theft at the world's most-visited museum.

The prosecutor's statement didn’t say what role, exactly, he is thought to have played in the daylight heist. It is is believed to have been the work of a four-person team — with two people breaking into the museum's Apollo Gallery where the jewels were displayed and two others who waited outside and then whisked them away on motorbikes.

