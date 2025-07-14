Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Photos of the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain

The Associated Press
Monday 14 July 2025 02:08 BST

This gallery, curated by AP photo editors, features photo highlights from the final of the Club World Cup soccer match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in East Rutherford, N.J. Chelsea won 3-0 with two goals from Cole Palmer and a dink from João Pedro.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in