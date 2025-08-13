Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Paris Saint-Germain bests Tottenham in UEFA Super Cup showdown, in photos

Antonio Calanni
Thursday 14 August 2025 00:38 BST

The annual early-season match between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League pitted Paris Saint-Germain against Tottenham for the UEFA Super Cup. PSG left it to penalties to overcome Spurs after clawing back to make it 2-2 in regulation time.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in