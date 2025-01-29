The Sundance Film Festival goes online this week. Here’s how to watch the films

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Access to the Sundance Film Festival doesn’t require a trip to Park City, Utah, anymore — just an internet connection. Over half of the films that premiered this past week will be available to steam on the festival’s online platform starting Thursday.

What started as a COVID-era necessity has become one of the festival’s most beloved components, even for those who do brave the cold and the lines to see films in person.

“I think it’s really great to be able to offer that opportunity to our audiences, but also to our artists. Sundance is a festival of discovery and each of the films coming to the festival is seeking that moment with audiences,” said festival director Eugene Hernandez. “How cool is it that even for that short window of time, just a few days, folks from anywhere in the country can log on in their living room with family and friends, get together and watch a few of the films?”

How Can I watch Sundance films?

The Sundance Film Festival website has information on the technical requirements, but there are ways to watch on your computer and television. After you click the “Watch Now” button, you have five hours to complete the feature film.

Who can watch?

Anyone in the U.S. can access the online portal. Rights restrictions make the films and shows unavailable to stream internationally.

What films are available?

All of the feature films playing in the main competitions are included on the platform and a few extras, many of which do not yet have theatrical distribution plans. That includes the Dylan O’Brien breakout “Twinless,” the Marlee Matlin, Sally Ride and Selena Quintanilla documentaries, and Ukrainian documentaries “2000 Meters to Andriivka” and “Mr. Nobody Against Putin.”

Other highlights include “Love, Brooklyn”; “Ricky”; the Barry Jenkins produced “Sorry, Baby” made by triple threat Eva Victor; the politically relevant “Heightened Scrutiny” which looks at how the media is responsible for shaping narratives around transgender issues; and “The Perfect Neighbor,” which uses police bodycam footage to reconstruct a deadly neighborhood incident in Florida.

What films aren't available?

Some films already have distributors and won’t be streaming on the platform. A24 will release both the Ayo Edebiri film “Opus” and the Rose Byrne psychological thriller “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” in theaters this year. Same with Focus Features' Carey Mulligan charmer “The Ballad of Wallis Island,” which will be in theaters in March. And in general, movies that played in the premieres section will not be available online, whether or not they have distribution plans yet. That includes Bill Condon’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman” remake.

When can I watch?

Between Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.

What does it cost to stream movies from this year's Sundance festival?

It’s $35 for a single film and up to $800 for unlimited. Proceeds benefit the Sundance Institute’s artist programs and funds.

