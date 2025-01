Golden child: Patrick, Brittany Mahomes welcome daughter Golden Raye during Chiefs' playoff bye

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patrick Mahomes is already having a golden playoffs and the Chiefs haven't even played yet.

The two-time NFL MVP quarterback and his wife, Brittany, announced Monday the birth of their third child, a daughter that they named Golden Raye. She was born on Sunday while Kansas City was waiting to learn its divisional-round opponent.

The Chiefs, who are chasing an unprecedented third consecutive Lombardi Trophy, had the weekend off as the No. 1 seed. They will play the Houston Texans on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of a game won by Kansas City last month.

The Mahomes' have a daughter, 3-year-old Sterling, and a 2-year-old son named Bronze.

“I always wanted to have kids young,” Mahomes, whose father Patrick Mahomes Sr. spent 11 years pitching in the big leagues, said during an interview last year. “I got to grow up in the locker room. I mean, I’ve talked about it before, and it made such an impact in my life. And so I wanted to have kids young, and we’re having our third kid now to join the family.”

Patrick Mahomes said during an interview last month that he hoped the timing would work out so that their latest child would arrive during their bye week. Mahomes announced in a social media posting with his wife in July that they were expecting their third child, and about a week later they revealed that they were having another girl.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been together since high school. He went on to play quarterback at Texas Tech before the Chiefs made him a first-round pick in the 2017 draft, while she played soccer at the University of Texas-Tyler before a stint as a professional in Iceland. The couple wed in Hawaii in March 2022.

As for a fourth child? Well, the two-time NFL MVP put the thought to rest ahead of training camp last July.

“I'm done. I'll say that,” Mahomes said with a grin. “I did three and I'm done.”

