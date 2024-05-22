Watch live as Paula Vennells gives evidence at Post Office Horizon IT inquiry

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Paula Vennells gives evidence at the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry on Wednesday (22 May).

The former Post Office boss is set to be quizzed on her role in the scandal – including likely questions on whether she deliberately misled MPs.

The disgraced ex-chief executive did not answer any questions as she entered Aldwych House in London on Wednesday.

She is due to begin her three days of evidence amid claims she covered-up the Post Office’s knowledge of bugs in the faulty accounting software.

Hundreds of subpostmasters were prosecuted by the business between 1999 and 2015 after Horizon, owned by Japanese company Fujitsu, made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Ms Vennells, a 65-year-old ordained priest, was Post Office boss from 2012 to 2019 – a time period in which the company was beginning to have to deal with the fall-out of potential wrongful subpostmaster convictions.

She has been urged by the scandal’s victims to tell the truth in the lead-up to her evidence and “come clean” with any personal wrongdoings.

The probe previously heard Ms Vennells had hoped that there would not be an independent inquiry – even having her number blocked by ex-head of IT Lesley Sewell after seeking her help to avoid one.

She is due to be questioned under oath just hours after an email surfaced which showed Ms Vennells describe potential wrongful convictions of subpostmasters as “very disturbing” more than a year before the company halted prosecutions.