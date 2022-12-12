Pelé's health improves, but he remains in hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brazilian soccer great Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.

Pelé has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don't know when he will be discharged from hospital.

He is "conscious and has stable vital signs," a statement from the hospital said.

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

