Pelé's health improves, but he remains in hospital

Brazilian soccer great Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19

Via AP news wire
Monday 12 December 2022 15:53
WCup Soccer Pele
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Brazilian soccer great Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.

Pelé has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don't know when he will be discharged from hospital.

He is "conscious and has stable vital signs," a statement from the hospital said.

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

