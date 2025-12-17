Photos of the Lumbee Tribe celebrating federal recognition
The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is celebrating the passage of a bill granting their people federal recognition. Once federally recognized, the tribe would become one of the largest tribal nations in the country, with about 60,000 members.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
