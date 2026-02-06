Prosecutors drop most serious assault charge against Penn State hockey star McKenna

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prosecutors have dropped the most serious assault charge against Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna, considered a likely top pick in this year's NHL draft, but he remains accused of less serious offenses.

The Centre County prosecutor said Friday that aggravated assault would have required proof McKenna acted with the intention of causing serious injury or that he showed an extreme indifference to the value of human life. McKenna was accused of injuring a man during an altercation last weekend.

Although the police complaint alleged the victim sustained injuries to both sides of his jaw and was missing a tooth as a result, Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said subsequent investigation showed there were two fractures to the same side of his jaw and that no teeth were knocked out. He is recovering from surgery, Cantorna said.

Canadian McKenna, 18, is a freshman center from Whitehorse, Yukon. A phone message seeking comment was left late Friday for McKenna's lawyer, Jason Dunkle. The incident occurred hours after Penn State lost to No. 2 Michigan State in an outdoor game at Beaver Stadium.

Cantorna said video evidence led him and police to drop the felony charge.

McKenna remains charged with misdemeanor simple assault, along with harassment and disorderly conduct. Cantorna said the preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for March 11.

McKenna decided to play for Penn State after the NCAA lifted its ban on Canadian Hockey League players competing at the Division I level. A name, image and likeness deal with the Nittany Lions helped draw McKenna to join the program.