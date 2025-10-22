Mother of baby abandoned at Penn Station subway stop charged with endangering child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of a newborn girl who was abandoned at a busy midtown Manhattan subway station with her umbilical cord still attached was arrested early Wednesday, city police said.

The 30-year-old Queens woman was taken into custody shortly before 3 a.m. and charged with abandoning and endangering a child. She was expected to appear in court later in the day Wednesday.

The baby was left Monday in a passageway at the 34th Street-Penn Station subway stop during the typically crowded morning rush hour. The subway stop is attached to the broader Penn Station complex — the country’s busiest rail hub, which sits underneath the Madison Square Garden arena.

The arrest came after police on Tuesday released images of a woman wanted for questioning for what happened with the child in an attempt to identify her. The woman was recorded in a 2-second security camera video clip on a busy city sidewalk carrying something that appears to be wrapped in a bundle and holding it like someone would hold a baby.

The infant was found unattended and wrapped in a blanket, police said. She was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and listed in stable condition. Police were called to the scene on reports of an unidentified person leaving the baby at the station and leaving.

It was not immediately clear if the woman had a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. A phone number listed for her home was out of service Wednesday.

A team from the city's Administration for Children's Services was "deployed to ensure the ongoing well-being of the baby,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“I’m calling it the ’Miracle on 34th Street,'" Demetrius Crichlow, president of New York City Transit, told reporters on Monday, alluding to the classic Christmas movie.

New York has a law, enacted in 2000, that allows a parent to relinquish a newborn up to 30 days old at a hospital, or a staffed police or fire station without fear of being prosecuted. Under the state's Safe Haven law, the parent must promptly notify an appropriate person of the infant’s location.

Liyan Bao, senior vice president for child welfare at The New York Foundling, one of the city's oldest child welfare agencies, said babies used to be left on the agency's doorstep 150 years ago. But today, support is available to New York parents, such as a new short-term respite program launched this summer for parents facing a crisis.

“Services are available,” she said. “And I really would encourage for families in need to reach out.”