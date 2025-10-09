Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

2 Pennsylvania state police officers and a suspect were shot while officers responded to a call

Via AP news wire
Thursday 09 October 2025 11:24 BST
Pennsylvania Police Shot
Two state police officers and a suspect were shot while officers were responding to a call in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The troopers were taken to hospitals after Wednesday's shooting, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement. An update on their conditions would be made public later, it said, along with information about what happened and suspects.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he and his wife, Lori, were praying for the officers and asked others to join them.

“Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers are the very best of us — running towards danger every day to keep our communities safe,” Shapiro said in a post on the social platform X.

State police said there was no threat to the public but “the scene remains very active.”

The shooting took place in southern Franklin County, which is about 85 miles (135 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore.

