Massive fire breaks out at Pennsylvania aerospace manufacturer, prompting shelter-in-place order
Officials say schools are closed and residents have been ordered to shelter-in-place after a large fire broke out at an aerospace manufacturer’s facility in a town north of Philadelphia
Schools were closed and residents were ordered to shelter-in-place Tuesday after a large fire broke out at an aerospace manufacturer’s facility in a town north of Philadelphia, officials said.
The fire broke out at SPS Technologies in Jenkintown around 9:30 p.m. Monday and witnesses said there was an explosion and flames could be seen inside the warehouse, the Abington Township Police Department said in a statement on social media. The building was evacuated, all employees were accounted for and no injuries were reported.
SPS Technologies describes itself as a developer, manufacturer and global supplier of a line of aerospace fasteners and precision components.
The Abington and Jenkintown school districts and all private and parochial schools were closed Tuesday.
The shelter in place order was in effect until the incident was under control because smoke and particulates from the fire were filtering across the area, officials said. Hazmat crews were monitoring air quality and advised all businesses within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius to remain closed until further notice.
Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority warned that service was suspended on three regional rail lines to start the day due to the fire, noting that it could cause delays in other parts of the system.